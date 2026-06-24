CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE: ICAI Council Member releases result time — Steps to check at caresults.icai.org

CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE: Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate Examination result will be announced today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Students, who appeared for these examinations which were conducted between 5 May and 15 May, will be able to check their scorecard, qualifying status and rank at the official website of ICAI — caresults.icai.org.
A notice issued by Examination Department's Joint Secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi on 16 June 2026 said, "“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 24th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org.”
Step-by-step guide to check and download CA Inter May 2026 result
Step 1: Visit ICAI's official result website at caresults.icai.org
Step 2: Select CA Intermediate May 2026 link.
Step 3: Enter roll number and registration ID in the necessary fields.
Step 4: Click on Submit to check and download scorecard. Take a printout of the same and keep a hard copy for future reference.
Catch all LIVE Updates related to CA Inter Result May 2026
The CA Inter Result May 2026 will mention the following key details:
Candidates dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-verification of answer scripts. The portal for verification will open a few days after the result is announced.
To qualify the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50 percent in the group overall.
Step 1: Visit ICAI's official result website at caresults.icai.org
Step 2: Select CA Intermediate May 2026 link.
Step 3: Enter roll number and registration ID in the necessary fields.
Step 4: Click on Submit to check and download scorecard. Take a printout of the same and keep a hard copy for future reference.
ICAI Central Council Member CA Rajesh Sharma said that the results will be announced between 10:00 and 10:30 AM. In a post on X, he wrote, “Beloved CA Students, … Intermediate results to be announced today between 10 to 10.30am.”
Candidates will be able to access their result using registration number and roll number.
CA Inter Result May 2026 LIVE: ICAI Central Council Member CA Rohit Ruwatia Agarwal in a post on X stated, “Results of CA inter exam shall be announced by 10.30 am tomorrow morning & foundation exam results after CA Day.”