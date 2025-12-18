ICAI CA January Exam 2026: Admit card likely to be released today — Check steps on how to download, key dates here

ICAI CA January Exam 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the admit card for the candidates who have applied for the Chartered Accountants January 2026 examinations on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

According to a recent NDTV report, the link to download the admit card will become active for the candidates at 6:30 p.m. (IST) and remain open till 31 January 2026.

The examination authority will release the admit card for the Intermediate, Foundation and Final examinations on the official ICAI website. Here's the direct link to the ICAI website - https://www.icai.org/

How to download ICAI admit card? Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website.

Step 2: Select the ‘January Admit Card’ option under the ‘News and events’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your required credentials on the official website.

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ option, and then you will be able to see your admit card for the ICAI January 2026 exam on the screen of your device.

You should also download and keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download your admit card — https://eservices.icai.org/EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71729/login.html

ICAI CA January Exam 2026 key dates Application start date — 3 November 2025

Last date of online application (without late fee) — 16 November 2025

Last date of online application (with late fee) — 19 November 2025

Correction window start date — 20 November 2025

Correction window end date — 22 November 2025

Foundation exam start date — 18 January 2026

Inter exams start date — 6 January 2026

Final exams start date — 5 January 2026

The exams will all be conducted for a duration of three hours, starting from 2 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

The ICAI has introduced an Integrated Business Solutions subject in the CA final course exam, May 2024 onwards, which will be held in an open-book format.

The candidates who are appearing for the examination will be allowed to bring their own book or material in hard format into the exam centre, which will be used later to fill in the answers to the questions. The candidates will be able to access the guidance notes through the official ICAI website, along with other key details and timings.