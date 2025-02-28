ICAI CA 2025: The registration window for CA foundation, intermediate and final exam for the May 2025 session is scheduled to open on March 1. Interested candidates can apply for ICAI CA May 2025 exam through the online portal of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at the official E-services website, eservices.icai.org
Candidates, who wish to appear for CA foundation, intermediate and final exams, will be able to apply for ICAI CA May 2025 session till March 14. Candidates who fail to register before this deadline will have to pay late fee to sumbit forms before March 17.
Documents required for ICAI CA May 2025 exam
Scanned documents need to register for ICAI CA May 2025 exam are:
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- CA Foundation/Inter/Final registration letter
- Copies of educational documents
- Category certificate for special categories and for differently abled candidates
- ‘Certificate of Service’ (for CA Final students only)
How to apply for ICAI CA May 2025 Exam
Follow the below mentioned steps to apply for CA Foundation, Inter and Final exam:
Step 1: Log in to the official website of ICAI eservices at eservices.icai.org.
Step 2: Enter user id and password and click on “Sign In".
Step 3: Choose exam enrolment/exam form link.
Step 4: Provide all the relevant details like personal, academic and communication details.
Step 5: Pay the requisite CA exam fee.
Save and download the acknowledgement or confirmation letter in PDF format.
Once the registration process concludes, the ICAI will open the CA exam form correction window, which will remain open for three days. Students will be able to make changes, modify and correct details between March 18 and 20. Notably, CA Foundation and Inter exams are now conducted thrice a year due to which the Institute shortened the application window from the previous 27 days to 17 days.