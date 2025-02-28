The registration for CA foundation, intermediate and final exams for May 2025 opens on March 1. Check details about deadline, steps to apply and correction window here.

ICAI CA 2025: The registration window for CA foundation, intermediate and final exam for the May 2025 session is scheduled to open on March 1. Interested candidates can apply for ICAI CA May 2025 exam through the online portal of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at the official E-services website, eservices.icai.org {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates, who wish to appear for CA foundation, intermediate and final exams, will be able to apply for ICAI CA May 2025 session till March 14. Candidates who fail to register before this deadline will have to pay late fee to sumbit forms before March 17.

Documents required for ICAI CA May 2025 exam Scanned documents need to register for ICAI CA May 2025 exam are:

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

CA Foundation/Inter/Final registration letter

Copies of educational documents

Category certificate for special categories and for differently abled candidates

‘Certificate of Service’ (for CA Final students only)

How to apply for ICAI CA May 2025 Exam Follow the below mentioned steps to apply for CA Foundation, Inter and Final exam:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of ICAI eservices at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Enter user id and password and click on “Sign In".

Step 3: Choose exam enrolment/exam form link.

Step 4: Provide all the relevant details like personal, academic and communication details.

Step 5: Pay the requisite CA exam fee.

Save and download the acknowledgement or confirmation letter in PDF format.