ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Registration ends today; here's how you can apply

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Registration ends today; here's how you can apply

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: The candidates interested in applying for the exam can apply via the ICAI website. Photo: iStock.
1 min read . 07:20 PM IST Livemint

  • With the late fee, the application form can be submitted till March 20. The ICAI CA May exams 2022 are scheduled to be held for final, foundation and intermediate courses

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The registrations for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA May exams 2022 are ending today. The candidates interested in applying for the exam can apply via the ICAI website – icaiexam.icai.org. With the late fee, the application form can be submitted till March 20. The ICAI CA May exams 2022 are scheduled to be held for final, foundation and intermediate courses.

Exam dates:

CA foundation exam: May 23, 25, , 27, 29

CA intermediate exam: May 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30

CA final exam: May 14, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29

How to apply:

Visit the official website of icai.org

Click on the registration tab

Enter credentials and other documents

Pay application feeds and submit

Your registrations will be completed

Download and print for future reference

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) regulates the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The institute functions under the administrative control of the ministry of corporate affairs. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of chartered accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.

