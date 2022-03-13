ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Registration ends today; here's how you can apply

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the late fee, the application form can be submitted till March 20. The ICAI CA May exams 2022 are scheduled to be held for final, foundation and intermediate courses
The registrations for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA May exams 2022 are ending today. The candidates interested in applying for the exam can apply via the ICAI website – icaiexam.icai.org. With the late fee, the application form can be submitted till March 20. The ICAI CA May exams 2022 are scheduled to be held for final, foundation and intermediate courses.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) regulates the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The institute functions under the administrative control of the ministry of corporate affairs. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of chartered accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.
