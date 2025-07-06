ICAI CA May Results: Rajan Kabra bags AIR 1, Nishitha Bothra AIR 2 in Final; Meet CA Foundation, Inter, Final toppers

ICAI CA May Results 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May exam results today on July 6, earlier than the originally scheduled afternoon release.

Students can access the results on official websites icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Results May 2025: Final toppers AIR 1: Rajan Kabra from Mumbai, 516 marks, 86%

AIR 2: Nishitha Bothra from Kolkata, 503 marks, 83.83%

AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah from Mumbai, 493 marks, 82.17%

The above marks are out of 600. A total of 14,247 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants following the announcement of the CA Final results, who will proceed to take the membership to called certified Chartered Accountants.

ICAI CA Results May 2025: Inter toppers AIR 1: Disha Ashish Gokhru, 513 marks, 85.50%

AIR 2: Devidan Yash Sandip, 503 marks, 83.3%

AIR 3: Yamish Jain and Nilesh Dangi, 502 marks, 83.67%

The above marks are out of 600.

ICAI May Result 2025: Foundation toppers AIR 1: Vrinda Agarwal, 362 marks, 90.5%

AIR 2: Yadnesh Rajnesh Narkar, 359 marks, 89.75%

AIR 3: Shardul Shekar Vichare, 358 marks, 89.5%

The above marks are out of 400.

In the CA Final May 2025 examination, 66,943 candidates appeared for Group I, with 14,979 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 22.38%. For Group II, 46,173 candidates took the exam, and 12,204 cleared it, yielding a pass rate of 26.43%. Among those who appeared for both groups, 29,286 candidates sat for the exams, and 5,490 passed, leading to a pass percentage of 18.75%.

In the CA Intermediate May 2025 exam, 97,034 candidates appeared for Group I, of whom 14,232 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 14.67%. For Group II, 72,069 candidates took the exam, with 15,502 clearing it, leading to a pass percentage of 21.51%. Among those who attempted both groups, 38,029 candidates appeared, and 5,028 qualified, reflecting a pass percentage of 13.22%.

In the CA Foundation May 2025 exam, 108,187 candidates appeared for Group 1, with 15,332 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 14.17%. For Group 2, 80,368 candidates took the exam, of which 17,813 passed, yielding a pass rate of 22.16%. Among those who appeared for both groups, 48,261 students sat for the exam, and 6,781 qualified, reflecting a pass percentage of 14.05%.