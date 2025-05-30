ICAI CA September 2025 exam schedule released: Check dates, time and more

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday officially announced the examination schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the September 2025 attempt on its official site.

The ICAI made the announcement via an official circular dated 30 May 2025.

Depending on the number of candidates appearing for the exam, the board will conduct examinations at various centres across the country.

Here is the complete schedule: Final Course Examination Dates: Group I: 3, 6, and 8 September 2025

Group II: 10, 12, and 14 September 2025

Intermediate Course Examination Dates: Group I: 4, 7, and 9 September 2025

Group II: 11, 13, and 15 September 2025

Foundation Course Examination Dates: Foundation Papers: 16, 18, 20, and 22 September 2025

Among other details, the ICAI stated that no examination is scheduled on September 5, 2025 (Friday), on account of Milad un Nabi, a gazetted Central Government holiday

“There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies,” the ICAI said.

Examination papers timing details:

Examination Papers Timing Foundation Papers 1 & 2 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Foundation Papers 3 & 4 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Intermediate All Papers 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Final Papers Papers 1 to 5 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Final Paper Paper 6 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

The ICAI provided more information about the exam's duration: most papers will last 3 hours (2 PM to 5 PM IST), while Paper 6 of the Final exam will last 4 hours (2 PM to 6 PM IST).

Papers 3 and 4 will be two hours each. Candidates will have 15 minutes of advance reading from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM, except for Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Exam and MCQ-based sections, added ICAI.