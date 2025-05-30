ICAI CA September 2025 exam schedule released: Check dates, time and more

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday officially announced the examination schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the September 2025 attempt on its official site.
The ICAI made the announcement via an official circular dated 30 May 2025.
Depending on the number of candidates appearing for the exam, the board will conduct examinations at various centres across the country.
Group I: 3, 6, and 8 September 2025
Group II: 10, 12, and 14 September 2025
Group I: 4, 7, and 9 September 2025
Group II: 11, 13, and 15 September 2025
Foundation Papers: 16, 18, 20, and 22 September 2025
Among other details, the ICAI stated that no examination is scheduled on September 5, 2025 (Friday), on account of Milad un Nabi, a gazetted Central Government holiday
“There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies,” the ICAI said.
|Examination
|Papers
|Timing
|Foundation
|Papers 1 & 2
|2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Foundation
|Papers 3 & 4
|2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Intermediate
|All Papers
|2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Final Papers
|Papers 1 to 5
|2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Final Paper
|Paper 6
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
The ICAI provided more information about the exam's duration: most papers will last 3 hours (2 PM to 5 PM IST), while Paper 6 of the Final exam will last 4 hours (2 PM to 6 PM IST).
Papers 3 and 4 will be two hours each. Candidates will have 15 minutes of advance reading from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM, except for Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Exam and MCQ-based sections, added ICAI.
The ICAI advised the candidates to check the detailed exam schedule on the official ICAI website and start their preparations accordingly.