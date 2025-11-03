ICAI CA September 2025 results for CA Foundation, Inter, and Final on icai.nic.in today—How to check?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams today. The results for the Final and Intermediate exams are expected around 2 pm, while the CA Foundation result is likely to be released around 5 pm.

Advertisement

Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website — icai.nic.in. They will need to enter their roll numbers and registration numbers to access their results.

To qualify as a Chartered Accountant (CA), candidates must clear all three levels of the course — CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. The CA Foundation exam serves as the entry-level test and can be taken after completing Class 12. After passing it, candidates must go on to clear the CA Intermediate and CA Final examinations, along with completing the mandatory articleship training, to earn the Chartered Accountant designation.

How to check ICAI CA results 1. Visit the official ICAI results portal: [icai.nic.in/caresult](https://icai.nic.in/caresult).

Advertisement

2. On the homepage, select the relevant link for Foundation, Intermediate, or Final results.

3. Enter your roll number and registration number in the given fields.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the result for future use.

Students securing 70% or above will be awarded a ‘Pass with Distinction’. Candidates who do not clear one or more groups can reappear in the next exam cycle.

Also Read | CAT Result 2024 OUT on iimcat.ac.in; how many students scored 100 percentile

The results are particularly significant for those aiming to take part in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive.

Following the declaration of results, ICAI will initiate the revaluation and verification process.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted the CA Final exams for Group 1 on September 3, 6, and 8, and for Group 2 on September 10, 12, and 14. The CA Intermediate exams were held soon after — Group 1 on September 4, 7, and 9, and Group 2 on September 11, 13, and 15. The CA Foundation exams were conducted later on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

Advertisement

Also Read | Man becomes CA at 71; he used to teach his granddaughter