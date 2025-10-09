ICAI CA September 2025 results: How to check Final, Intermediate and Foundation Exam scores at icai.org

ICAI CA September 2025 results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be declaring the results of CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 in the first week of November.

According to a TOI report citing industry sources and members of the chartered accountancy community, the results are most likely to be announced on November 6, 2025. Although the official date has not been confirmed yet, those candidates who appeared in the ICAI CA September 2025 exams must visit the official ICAI website ‘icai.org’ for latest updates, notifications and more information with respect to the result announcement date.

According to a post on X, dated October 5, by CCM and ICAI member Rajesh Sharma, the results might be released in the first week of November 2025. “Results of @theicai examinations will probably be on 1st week of November,” the post on X states.

“The result is likely to be declared in November 2025, ” ICAI's official guidance notes for the CA September 2025 session said.

Similarly, Chartered Accountant Nitin Chawla in a social media post on October 6 said, “CAI Going To Announced Sep 25 CA Exam Result On 6th November ( Tentative Result Date).”

After the results are declared, the CA September 2025 results can be accessed from the official portal. To check scorecard, students will have to login with their registration number and roll number. The Chartered Accountants institute will most likely publish the list of toppers and the overall pass percentage for each level of the examination along with individual scores.

Where and how to check ICAI CA September 2025 exam results online Follow the steps given below to check Final, Intermediate, and Foundation results of exams held in September this year:

Step-by-step guide to check ICAI CA September 2025 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit ICAI's official website at icai.org

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the relevant link for CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, or CA Final September 2025 results.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 5: Click Submit to view the result.

Step 6: Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA September 2025 qualifying criteria Listed below are minimum scores required to pass Foundation and Intermediate Exams as per ICAI’s evaluation rules:

Candidates must score minimum 40% in each paper.

CA Foundation: Candidates must secure at least 55% aggregate marks to qualify.

CA Intermediate: Candidates must secure at least 50% aggregate marks to qualify.