ICAI postpones CA exams 2025 in THESE 12 border states amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced that it is postponing its CA exams in at least 12 cities as tension between India and Pakistan escalates.

Advertisement

These districts are located in high-alert zones, and are witnessing intensified security, including full blackouts and movement restrictions.

This comes as India thwarted Pakistan military's attempts to target military installations in border areas under Operation Sindoor.

CA Inter and CA Final May 2025 exams postponed in these cities: Chandigarh

Bhuj

Jammu

Srinagar

Amritsar

Bathinda

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Pathankot

Bikaner

Jodhpur

Sri Ganganagar

Taking to Twitter (now X), Central Council Member CA Rohit Ruwatia Agarwal said that the council has suggested to postpone the exam nationwide.

“We have suggested to the exam department to postpone all India. Waiting for the information from exam department. Let’s all work together to safeguard our nation,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Another senior member, CA Anupam Sharma, confirmed the list of the 12 cities affected by the postponement and urged students to await official notifications.

Until when have the CA May 2025 exams been postponed? Revised dates for the CA May 2025 exams have not been released yet. Students are suggested to await official notification for it.

Original CA May 2025 exam schedule: CA Inter Group I: May 3, 5, 7

Group II: May 9, 11, 14

CA Final Group I: May 2, 4, 6

Group II: May 8, 10, 13

What is Operation Sindoor? In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on terror targets including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.

Advertisement

Indian Army said on Friday that all nefarious designs of Pakistan Army will be responded with force.

The statement comes hours after Indian armed forces launched a counter-offensive and ‘neutralised’ Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites, including in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot.