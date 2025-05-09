ICAI postpones CA exams 2025 in THESE 12 border states amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced that it is postponing its CA exams in at least 12 cities as tension between India and Pakistan escalates.
These districts are located in high-alert zones, and are witnessing intensified security, including full blackouts and movement restrictions.
This comes as India thwarted Pakistan military's attempts to target military installations in border areas under Operation Sindoor.
Taking to Twitter (now X), Central Council Member CA Rohit Ruwatia Agarwal said that the council has suggested to postpone the exam nationwide.
“We have suggested to the exam department to postpone all India. Waiting for the information from exam department. Let’s all work together to safeguard our nation,” he wrote.
Another senior member, CA Anupam Sharma, confirmed the list of the 12 cities affected by the postponement and urged students to await official notifications.
Revised dates for the CA May 2025 exams have not been released yet. Students are suggested to await official notification for it.
Group I: May 3, 5, 7
Group II: May 9, 11, 14
Group I: May 2, 4, 6
Group II: May 8, 10, 13
In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on terror targets including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.
Indian Army said on Friday that all nefarious designs of Pakistan Army will be responded with force.
The statement comes hours after Indian armed forces launched a counter-offensive and ‘neutralised’ Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites, including in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot.
This followed foiling similar bids across 15 places in northern and western regions of the country amid escalated India-Pakistan tensions after the deadly Pahalgam attack.