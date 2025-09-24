ICAI releases CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam schedule: Exact registration, test dates, time, fees, more

CA January 2026 exams: The CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams January schedule was recently released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). As per the notification, the Foundation exam will take place from January 18 to 24, 2026, while the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations will be conducted between January 5 and 17, 2026.
“There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies,” the press release dated September 23 states. Meanwhile, no examination is scheduled on January 14, Wednesday, as the day coincides with Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal festivals which are enthusiastically celebrated across India.
January 18, 20, 22 & 24, 2026
Group 1: January 6, 8 & 10, 2026
Group 2: January 12, 15 & 17, 2026
Group 1: January 5, 7 & 9, 2026
Group 2: January 11, 13 & 16, 2026
1. Foundation Paper 1 and 2: 2 PM to 5 PM
Duration: 3 Hours
Foundation Paper 3 and 4: 2 PM to 4 PM
Duration: 2 Hours
2. Intermediate all Papers: 2 PM to 5 PM
Duration: 3 Hours
3. Final Paper 1 to 5: 2 PM to 5 PM
Duration: 3 Hours
Final Paper 6: 2 PM to 6 PM
Duration: 4 Hours
INTT-AT (International Taxation): 2 PM to 6 PM
Duration: 4 Hours
IRM Technical Examination: 2 PM to 5 PM
Duration: 3 Hours
The online application will open on November 3 and will close on November 16. Interested candidates can apply after this deadline by submitting a late fee of ₹600 (or US $10) until November 19, 2025. Meanwhile, the window to allow students to change examination city and make corrections will open on November 20 and close on November 22.
Indian Centres: ₹1,500 (Single Group), ₹2700 (Both Groups)
Indian Centres: ₹1800 (Single Group), ₹3300 (Both Groups)
Indian Centres: ₹1,500
Post-Qualification Courses: INTT-AT (International Taxation - Assessment Test) - ₹2,000; IRM Technical Examination - ₹2,000
The CA syllabus 2025 for Final course includes all topics related to taxation, auditing and business law while that of intermediate exam pertains to accounting, business laws, auditing and assurance, cost accounting, taxation and financial management. Notably, CA Foundation candidates' knowledge on accounting, business and commercial laws, mathematics, logical reasoning, and statistics will be tested.
For CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams study material visit www.icai.org/post/study-material-nset.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.