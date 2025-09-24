ICAI releases CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam schedule: Exact registration, test dates, time, fees, more

CA January 2026 exams: The CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams January schedule was recently released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). As per the notification, the Foundation exam will take place from January 18 to 24, 2026, while the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations will be conducted between January 5 and 17, 2026.

Advertisement

“There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies,” the press release dated September 23 states. Meanwhile, no examination is scheduled on January 14, Wednesday, as the day coincides with Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal festivals which are enthusiastically celebrated across India.

ICAI CA January 2026 exam full schedule Foundation Exam January 18, 20, 22 & 24, 2026

Intermediate Exam Group 1: January 6, 8 & 10, 2026

Group 2: January 12, 15 & 17, 2026

Advertisement

Final Exam Group 1: January 5, 7 & 9, 2026

Group 2: January 11, 13 & 16, 2026

Also Read | IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Answer key for Intelligence Bureau Executive exam out

ICAI CA January 2026 exam time 1. Foundation Paper 1 and 2: 2 PM to 5 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

Foundation Paper 3 and 4: 2 PM to 4 PM

Duration: 2 Hours

2. Intermediate all Papers: 2 PM to 5 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

3. Final Paper 1 to 5: 2 PM to 5 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

Final Paper 6: 2 PM to 6 PM

Duration: 4 Hours

INTT-AT (International Taxation): 2 PM to 6 PM

Duration: 4 Hours

IRM Technical Examination: 2 PM to 5 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

The online application will open on November 3 and will close on November 16. Interested candidates can apply after this deadline by submitting a late fee of ₹600 (or US $10) until November 19, 2025. Meanwhile, the window to allow students to change examination city and make corrections will open on November 20 and close on November 22.

Advertisement

ICAI CA January 2026 exam fee Intermediate Course Indian Centres: ₹1,500 (Single Group), ₹2700 (Both Groups)

Final Course Indian Centres: ₹1800 (Single Group), ₹3300 (Both Groups)

Foundation Course Indian Centres: ₹1,500

Post-Qualification Courses: INTT-AT (International Taxation - Assessment Test) - ₹2,000; IRM Technical Examination - ₹2,000

ICAI CA syllabus The CA syllabus 2025 for Final course includes all topics related to taxation, auditing and business law while that of intermediate exam pertains to accounting, business laws, auditing and assurance, cost accounting, taxation and financial management. Notably, CA Foundation candidates' knowledge on accounting, business and commercial laws, mathematics, logical reasoning, and statistics will be tested.

Advertisement