ICAI CA Final Result 2024 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely expected to announce the results of the CA Final exams which were held in November 2024. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scores on the official website i.e. icai.nic.in
What does the official notification say on ICAI CA Final exams?
The statement by the ICAI stated, “The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, the 26th December 2024 (Late evening) and the same can be accessed by candidates at the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."
When were the exams held?
ICAI CA final exams were held in November 2024. The Group 1 exams were held on November 3, 5 and 7 while the Group II exams were held on November 9, 11 and 13.
Candidates who clear CA Final exam can then start their solo practice or can also join an auditing firm
Candidates will need their ICAI CA Final November 2024 registration numbers and roll numbers to download scorecards from the official website at icai.nic.in, once the results are announced.
Go to icai.nic.in
Click on the “CA Final Result 2024" link on the homepage
A new window will open;
Now enter your login credentials: Roll Number, Registration Number and Captcha Code
Click on the “Submit" button
Your ICAI CA Final result will be displayed on the screen
Download the scorecard and take printout
His/her registration no. along with his/her roll number
The official notice states that the results is likely to be out today late evening. On this, Dheeraj Khandelwal, CCM ,Chairman CMI& B, Chairman,MSME & Startup commitee of ICAI ,Development of International Trade , Services and WTO in a post on X wrote, “As mentioned in notification , result will be in late evening ie between 8pm to 10pm ."
The passing criteria includes a minimum of 40% in each individual paper and a minimum of 50% overall in each group.
As per the official website, the results of Post Qualification Courses examination held in November 2024 are likely to be declared today by late evening at the Institute’s office at New Delhi.
The notication also stated, “The result of the above mentioned examination will be available at the Institute’s website www.icai.org"
As per ICAI, the ICAI CA Final Result is likely to released on December 26 in late evening.
As per the official notification, the result of the CA Final exams held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, 26th December 2024
Visit official website: Go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.nic.in.
Select the exam result link: Look for the link that corresponds to the CA Inter or CA Final exam results for the November 2024 session.
Enter login credentials: Enter your login credentials and enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number
Submit: After entering your credentials, submit them to proceed.
View your result: Your CA exam result will be displayed on the screen