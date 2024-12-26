ICAI CA Final Result 2024 LIVE: Scores to be OUT today, December 26? Know how to check on icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final Result 2024 LIVE: ICAI is likley to announce the results of CA final exam today. The CA Final exams were held in November 2024. Though the timing of the result is not out, it is likely to be out by late evening on icai.nic.in.