ICAI CA 2025 result OUT at icai.nic.in; Mukund Agiwal tops CA Final exam, Tejas Mundada at Rank 2, full stats here

ICAI CA 2025 result: The wait of CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation candidates is over, as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has finally published CA September 2025 results online. The Institute declared the results much early than the expected time on 3 November.

Where to check CA September 2025 result? Candidates who appeared for either of the three exams can check their pass or fail status and marks-statement online by visiting the official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The notice issued by Examination Department on October 30 states, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on 3rd November 2025 at the following timings; and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website: icai.nic.in."

How to check CA September 2025 result? Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access the marksheet.

According to the notification, CA Final and Intermediate result were to be declared around 2:00 PM while for those candidates who appeared for CA Foundation exam it was expected to be declared around 5:00 PM.

ICAI CA 2025 result key statistics As per the press release, out of 51,955 candidates who appeared for Group 1 CA Final exam a total of 12,811 candidates passed, registering 24.66% pass rate.

Out of 32,273 candidates who appeared for Group 2 CA Final exam a total of 8151 candidates passed, recording 25.26% pass rate.

Out of 16,800 candidates who appeared for both group CA Final exam a total of 2727 candidates passed, registering, 16.23 percent pass rate.

Moving to CA Intermediate September result, we find that a total of 93,074 candidates appeared for the CA Intermediate Group 1 exam while 8,780 candidates qualified the exam. This brings pass percentage to 9.43%.

As many as 69,768 candidates appeared for the CA Intermediate Group 2 exam while 18,938 candidates qualified the exam. This brings pass percentage to 27.14%.

Considering pass status of both groups in CA Intermediate exams, as many as 36,398 candidates appeared for the two exams but only 3,663 qualified them, bringing pass rate to 10.06%. Toppers' list CA Final result Mukund Agiwal of Dhamnod: 500 score (83.33% marks) Tejas Mundada of Hyderabad: 492 score (82% marks) Bakul Gupta of Alwar: 489 score (81.5% marks) CA Inter result Neha Khanwani of Jaipur: 505 score (84.17% marks) Kriti Sharma of Ahmedabad: 503 score (83.83%) Akshat Birendra Nautiyal of Mumbai: 500 marks (83.33%) CA Foundation result L Rajalakshmi of Chennai: 360 marks (90%) Prem Agarwal of Surat: 354 marks (88.50%) Neel Rajesh Shah of Mumbai: 353 marks (88.25%) CA Himank Singla shared a CA final and Intermediate pass percentages with number of qualified candidates. In a post on X, he stated, “Congratulations to 11,466 new CAs among us!”