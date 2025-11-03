Subscribe

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE Updates: CA Foundation, Inter, Final pass/fail status OUT! 11,466 new Chartered Accountants

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE Updates: A total of 11,466 new Chartered Accountants have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India after they qualified the CA Final exam.

Fareha Naaz
Updated3 Nov 2025, 12:38:03 PM IST
ICAI CA 2025 Result LIVE Updates: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the CA September 2025 results today.
ICAI CA 2025 Result LIVE Updates: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the CA September 2025 results today.

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE Updates: CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation results have been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Read more to learn where and how to check CA September 2025 results online.

As per the ICAI press release issued by Examination Department Joint secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi on 3 November, a total of 11,466 candidates successfully qualified CA Final exam.

Where and how to check CA September 2025 result?

Candidates who appeared for either of the three exams can check their pass or fail status and marks-statement online by visiting the official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The notice issued by Examination Department on October 30 states, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on 3rd November 2025 at the following timings; and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website: icai.nic.in." Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access the marksheet.

According to the notification, CA Final and Intermediate result was to be declared around 2:00 PM and for CA Foundation around 5:00 PM but the scorecards were released ahead of schedule. Check key statistics about pass percentage, qualifying candidates, toppers' list and other details in this blog.

Track Livemint for all ICAI CA September 2025 Result LIVE Updates

Follow updates here:
3 Nov 2025, 12:38:03 PM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: 14.78% pass percentage at entry-level

CA Anupam Sharma analysed the result and in a post on X stated, “At the entry-level, the CA Foundation Examination saw an overall pass percentage of 14.78%, with 14,609 candidates passing out of 98,827 who appeared. Male candidates secured a slightly better pass rate at 15.74% compared to 13.76% for female candidates.”

3 Nov 2025, 12:33:12 PM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: CA Foundation toppers' list

  1. L Rajalakshmi of Chennai: 360 marks (90%)
  2. Prem Agarwal of Surat: 354 marks (88.50%)
  3. Neel Rajesh Shah of Mumbai: 353 marks (88.25%)

3 Nov 2025, 12:28:37 PM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: Akshat Birendra Nautiyal of Mumbai secores Rank 3 in CA Inter exams

Akshat Birendra Nautiyal of Mumbai secured 500 marks in the CA Inter exams, making him third in the toppers' list with 83.33% pass percentage.

3 Nov 2025, 12:23:37 PM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: Kriti Sharma of Ahmedabad on Rank 2 of CA Inter toppers' list

Kriti Sharma of Ahmedabad stood at second position in the CA Intermediate September exam results. She secured 503 score out of 600, thereby registering pass percentage of 83.83%.

3 Nov 2025, 12:20:34 PM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: Neha Khanwani of Jaipur tops CA Inter exams

Neha Khanwani of Jaipur topped CA Intermediate September exams. She secured 505 score out of 600, thereby registering pass percentage of 84.17%

3 Nov 2025, 12:11:59 PM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: Bakul Gupta of Alwar comes third in CA Final exam

Bakul Gupta of Alwar occupied third position in the list of highest scores with 489 score and 81.5% marks.

3 Nov 2025, 12:08:14 PM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: Tejas Mundada secured 2nd rank

Tejas Mundada of Hyderabad secured second position in the ICAI CA 2025 exams All-India Topper list with 492 score and 82% marks.

3 Nov 2025, 12:06:25 PM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: Mukund Agiwal tops CA Final exam

Mukund Agiwal of Dhamnod emerged as All-India Topper in the ICAI CA 2025 exams with 500 score and 83.33% marks.

3 Nov 2025, 11:58:13 AM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: 2,727 candidates pass Group 1 and 2 CA Final exam

Out of 16,800 candidates who appeared for Group 1 and 2 CA Final exam a total of 2,727 candidates passed, registering, 16.23 percent pass rate.

3 Nov 2025, 11:53:12 AM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: 8,151 candidates pass Group 2 CA Final exam

Out of 32,273 candidates who appeared for Group 2 CA Final exam, a total of 8,151 candidates passed, recording 25.26% pass rate.

3 Nov 2025, 11:51:47 AM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: 11,466 candidates pass CA Final exam

A total of 11,466 candidates successfully qualified CA Final exam.

3 Nov 2025, 11:49:59 AM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: 24.66% candidates pass Group 1 CA Final exam

As per the ICAI press release issued by Examination Department Joint secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, a total of 12,811 candidates passed, out of 51,955 candidates who appeared for Group 1 CA Final exam, registering 24.66% pass rate.

3 Nov 2025, 11:46:45 AM IST

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE: Results declared ahead of schedule

ICAI Central Council Member Rajesh Sharma in a post on X stated, "@theicai September 2025, Examination Results of Final, Inter, & Foundation will be declared around 11 am today."

