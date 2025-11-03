ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE Updates: CA Foundation, Inter, Final pass/fail status OUT! 11,466 new Chartered Accountants

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE Updates: CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation results have been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Read more to learn where and how to check CA September 2025 results online.
As per the ICAI press release issued by Examination Department Joint secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi on 3 November, a total of 11,466 candidates successfully qualified CA Final exam.
Candidates who appeared for either of the three exams can check their pass or fail status and marks-statement online by visiting the official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in.
The notice issued by Examination Department on October 30 states, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on 3rd November 2025 at the following timings; and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website: icai.nic.in." Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access the marksheet.
According to the notification, CA Final and Intermediate result was to be declared around 2:00 PM and for CA Foundation around 5:00 PM but the scorecards were released ahead of schedule. Check key statistics about pass percentage, qualifying candidates, toppers' list and other details in this blog.
CA Anupam Sharma analysed the result and in a post on X stated, “At the entry-level, the CA Foundation Examination saw an overall pass percentage of 14.78%, with 14,609 candidates passing out of 98,827 who appeared. Male candidates secured a slightly better pass rate at 15.74% compared to 13.76% for female candidates.”
Akshat Birendra Nautiyal of Mumbai secured 500 marks in the CA Inter exams, making him third in the toppers' list with 83.33% pass percentage.
Kriti Sharma of Ahmedabad stood at second position in the CA Intermediate September exam results. She secured 503 score out of 600, thereby registering pass percentage of 83.83%.
Neha Khanwani of Jaipur topped CA Intermediate September exams. She secured 505 score out of 600, thereby registering pass percentage of 84.17%
Bakul Gupta of Alwar occupied third position in the list of highest scores with 489 score and 81.5% marks.
Tejas Mundada of Hyderabad secured second position in the ICAI CA 2025 exams All-India Topper list with 492 score and 82% marks.
Mukund Agiwal of Dhamnod emerged as All-India Topper in the ICAI CA 2025 exams with 500 score and 83.33% marks.
Out of 16,800 candidates who appeared for Group 1 and 2 CA Final exam a total of 2,727 candidates passed, registering, 16.23 percent pass rate.
Out of 32,273 candidates who appeared for Group 2 CA Final exam, a total of 8,151 candidates passed, recording 25.26% pass rate.
As per the ICAI press release issued by Examination Department Joint secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, a total of 12,811 candidates passed, out of 51,955 candidates who appeared for Group 1 CA Final exam, registering 24.66% pass rate.
