ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE Updates: CA Foundation, Inter, Final pass/fail status OUT! 11,466 new Chartered Accountants

ICAI CA Result 2025 LIVE Updates: CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation results have been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Read more to learn where and how to check CA September 2025 results online.

As per the ICAI press release issued by Examination Department Joint secretary Anand Kumar Chaturvedi on 3 November, a total of 11,466 candidates successfully qualified CA Final exam.

Where and how to check CA September 2025 result?

Candidates who appeared for either of the three exams can check their pass or fail status and marks-statement online by visiting the official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The notice issued by Examination Department on October 30 states, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on 3rd November 2025 at the following timings; and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website: icai.nic.in." Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access the marksheet.

According to the notification, CA Final and Intermediate result was to be declared around 2:00 PM and for CA Foundation around 5:00 PM but the scorecards were released ahead of schedule. Check key statistics about pass percentage, qualifying candidates, toppers' list and other details in this blog.

