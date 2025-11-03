ICAI CA 2025 result OUT at icai.nic.in; Mukund Agiwal tops CA Final exam, Tejas Mundada at Rank 2, full stats here

ICAI CA 2025 result: The wait of CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation candidates is over, as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has finally published CA September 2025 results online. The Institute declared the results much early than the expected time on 3 November.
Candidates who appeared for either of the three exams can check their pass or fail status and marks-statement online by visiting the official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in.
The notice issued by Examination Department on October 30 states, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on 3rd November 2025 at the following timings; and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website: icai.nic.in."
Candidates will need their registration number and roll number to access the marksheet.
According to the notification, CA Final and Intermediate result were to be declared around 2:00 PM while for those candidates who appeared for CA Foundation exam it was expected to be declared around 5:00 PM.
CA Himank Singla shared a CA final and Intermediate pass percentages with number of qualified candidates. In a post on X, he stated, “Congratulations to 11,466 new CAs among us!”
Earlier in the day, ICAI Central Council Member Rajesh Sharma in a post on X announced that the scorecard will be released ahead of schedule on November 3. The post said, “Beloved CA Students, @theicai September 2025, Examination Results of Final, Inter, & Foundation will be declared around 11 am today. My Best Wishes to all who had appeared. #icairesults #icaiexams.”