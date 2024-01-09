ICAI Results 2023: CA Final, Inter November results today on icai.nic.in; how to check and other details here
ICAI Results 2023: Candidates who appeared for the CA Final and Intermediate exams can check their results on the official website of the ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in.
ICAI Results 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination today i.e. on 9 January. The organization conducted this exam in November 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CA Final and Intermediate exams can check their results on the official website of the ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in. Last year, the CA Final, Inter for November 2022 was out on 10 January.