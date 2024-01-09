ICAI Results 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination today i.e. on 9 January. The organization conducted this exam in November 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CA Final and Intermediate exams can check their results on the official website of the ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in. Last year, the CA Final, Inter for November 2022 was out on 10 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: NEET PG exam 2024: When will the exam be held this year? Check here for details on registration dates and more As per the ICAI notice, “results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."

Check the direct link here: ICAI CA Final November Result 2023 ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to download results? Step 1. Visit the official website of the ICAI- icai.org and/or icai.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2. Now, click on the activated links of the exam results on the home page.

Step 3. After opening the result link, one has to enter their registration and roll number.

Step 4. Results will now be displayed on the screen {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5. Take a printout of the result or download it for future use.

Also Read: JEE Main 2024: Session 1 exam city slip likely to be out this week. Details here The ICAI functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The institute is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in the public interest.

In August 2023, the CA Final and the Intermediate Examination results which were held in May 2023 were announced. Speaking of Toppers, Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad had scored the 1st Rank in CA Final exams followed by Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai and Prakhar Varshney from Delhi who took the second and the third rank respectively, careers360 had reported. In the Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad, Noor Singla from Patiala and Kavya Sandeep from Mumbai scored first, second and third rank respectively, as per TOI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

