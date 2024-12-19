The Indian Coast Guard has announced the results for the Combined Graduate Engineering Entrance Examination (CGEPT) 2024. Candidates, who appeared for the ICG CGEPT 2024 exams can check their results on official ICG website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Step 1: Visit https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/, the Indian Coast Guard website
Step 2: Find "CGEPT Results" under the "News and Announcements" section and click on it, you will be directed to the result page
Step 3: Enter your credentials and hit ‘Submit’
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download a copy of your result for future reference.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
