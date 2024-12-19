Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

ICG CGEPT 2024 results OUT! Check your score at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

The Indian Coast Guard has announced the results for the Combined Graduate Engineering Entrance Examination (CGEPT) 2024. Candidates, who appeared for the ICG CGEPT 2024 exams can check their results on official ICG website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

ICG CGEPT 2024 RESULTS OUT: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/, the Indian Coast Guard website

Step 2: Find "CGEPT Results" under the "News and Announcements" section and click on it, you will be directed to the result page

Step 3: Enter your credentials and hit ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download a copy of your result for future reference.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

