ICMAI CMA 2024: Intermediate, Final and Foundation exam dates for December OUT; check full schedule here

ICMAI CMA 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India announced the exam schedule for the Cost and Management Accountancy Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels. Candidates should review the complete schedule on the ICMAI website at icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA 2024: The ICMAI will administer the CMA Intermediate and Final exams between December 10 and 17, according to the schedule.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the schedule for the Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams for the December session. 

Aspiring candidates who wish to appear for the ICMAI CMA December 2024 session must check the full schedule on ICMAI's official website at icmai.in.

According to the schedule, the ICMAI will administer the CMA Intermediate and Final exams between December 10 and 17. Meanwhile, the Foundation exam will be conducted on December 15. 

The window to apply for the Intermediate and Final exams will close on October 10, and for the Foundation exam, it will close on October 15.

ICMAI CMA 2024: Full schedule of December session

ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate schedule

The CMA Final exams will be held on the first shift from 10:00 am till 1:00 pm, while the CMA Intermediate exams will be held in second shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

  • December 10, 2024

Final: Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)

Intermediate: Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)

  • December 11, 2024

Final: Cost and Management Audit (P-17)

Intermediate: Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)

  • December 12, 2024

Final: Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

Intermediate: Financial Accounting (P-06)

  • December 13, 2024

Final: Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)

Intermediate: Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10)

  • December 14, 2024

Final: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)

Intermediate: Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)

  • December 15, 2024

Final: Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)

Intermediate: Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)

  • December 16, 2024

Final: Strategic Cost Management (P-16)

Intermediate: Cost Accounting (P-08)

  • December 17, 2024

Final: Electives (Any one of three Papers): (i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A) (ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B) (iii) Entrepreneurship and Startup (P-20C)

Intermediate: Management Accounting (P-12)

ICMAI CMA Foundation exam schedule

The CMA Foundation exam will take place in two shifts. 

Each shift will be of two hours duration, and the exam in the first shift will begin at 10:00 am and conclude at 12:00 noon. 

The second shift exam will commence at 2:00 pm and end at 4:00 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks consisting of 50 multiple choice questions.

  • December 15, 2024

Shift 1

Paper – 1: Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication

Paper – 2: Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting

Shift 2

Paper – 3: Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics

Paper – 4: Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management

