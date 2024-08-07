ICMAI CMA 2024: Intermediate, Final and Foundation exam dates for December OUT; check full schedule here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the schedule for the Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams for the December session.
Aspiring candidates who wish to appear for the ICMAI CMA December 2024 session must check the full schedule on ICMAI's official website at icmai.in.
According to the schedule, the ICMAI will administer the CMA Intermediate and Final exams between December 10 and 17. Meanwhile, the Foundation exam will be conducted on December 15.
The window to apply for the Intermediate and Final exams will close on October 10, and for the Foundation exam, it will close on October 15.
The CMA Final exams will be held on the first shift from 10:00 am till 1:00 pm, while the CMA Intermediate exams will be held in second shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Final: Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)
Intermediate: Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)
Final: Cost and Management Audit (P-17)
Intermediate: Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)
Final: Strategic Financial Management (P-14)
Intermediate: Financial Accounting (P-06)
Final: Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)
Intermediate: Corporate Accounting and Auditing (P-10)
Final: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)
Intermediate: Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)
Final: Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)
Intermediate: Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)
Final: Strategic Cost Management (P-16)
Intermediate: Cost Accounting (P-08)
Final: Electives (Any one of three Papers): (i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A) (ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B) (iii) Entrepreneurship and Startup (P-20C)
Intermediate: Management Accounting (P-12)
The CMA Foundation exam will take place in two shifts.
Each shift will be of two hours duration, and the exam in the first shift will begin at 10:00 am and conclude at 12:00 noon.
The second shift exam will commence at 2:00 pm and end at 4:00 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks consisting of 50 multiple choice questions.
Paper – 1: Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication
Paper – 2: Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting
Paper – 3: Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics
Paper – 4: Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess