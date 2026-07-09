ICMAI CMA Foundation Result June 2026 OUT: Check direct link, passing marks, and steps to download scorecard

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) officially announced the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation June 2026 session on Thursday, July 9.
Candidates who appeared for the crucial entry-level examination can now access their scorecards and subject-wise marks through the institute's official portals at icmai.in and eicmai.in.
The June 2026 results mark a significant milestone for thousands of aspiring cost and management accountants, since businesses increasingly rely on robust financial management, regulatory compliance, and strategic cost analysis.
Here's how candidates can check their ICMAI CMA Foundation result and download the scorecard:
Candidates are suggested to keep their registration details handy and follow these steps:
Qualifying for the CMA Foundation exam requires candidates to meet a strict dual-condition standard set by the ICMAI. A student is declared to have passed the foundation course only if they secure a minimum of 40% marks in each individual paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50% across all four subjects.
Those who fall short of either metric will need to reappear in the subsequent examination cycle.
For successful candidates, clearing the Foundation level is the first definitive step in a rigorous three-tier professional journey. Qualified students are eligible to register for the CMA Intermediate course.
Candidates are advised to complete their Intermediate registration promptly to ensure they meet the cutoff deadlines for the upcoming examination term.