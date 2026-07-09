Subscribe

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result June 2026 OUT: Check direct link, passing marks, and steps to download scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the crucial entry-level examination can now access their scorecards and subject-wise marks through the institute's official portals at icmai.in and eicmai.in.

Livemint
Updated9 Jul 2026, 07:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Institute of Cost Accountants of India
Institute of Cost Accountants of India
AI Quick Read

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) officially announced the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation June 2026 session on Thursday, July 9.

Candidates who appeared for the crucial entry-level examination can now access their scorecards and subject-wise marks through the institute's official portals at icmai.in and eicmai.in.

Advertisement

The June 2026 results mark a significant milestone for thousands of aspiring cost and management accountants, since businesses increasingly rely on robust financial management, regulatory compliance, and strategic cost analysis.

Also Read | Re-NEET results 2026 expected by July 20: Where and how to check result

Here's how candidates can check their ICMAI CMA Foundation result and download the scorecard:

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Candidates are suggested to keep their registration details handy and follow these steps:

  • Navigate to the official ICMAI student portal at icmai.in or use the direct examination link at eicmai.in.
  • On the homepage, locate the 'Examinations' tab, then select the 'Results' option from the dropdown menu.
  • Click on the direct link designated for the "CMA Foundation June 2026 Result."
  • Input your unique Identification Number. For candidates operating under the newer registration framework, this number typically begins with 'EF', 'SF', or 'NF' followed by a numeric sequence (e.g., EF0000001234).
  • Click on 'View Result'. Your subject-wise marks and overall qualifying status will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the digital scorecard as a PDF and retain a printed copy for future reference and administrative requirements.

Advertisement
Also Read | GSEB supplementary result 2026 OUT: Steps to check SSC, HSC Purak results

CMA Foundation: Passing criteria

Qualifying for the CMA Foundation exam requires candidates to meet a strict dual-condition standard set by the ICMAI. A student is declared to have passed the foundation course only if they secure a minimum of 40% marks in each individual paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50% across all four subjects.

Those who fall short of either metric will need to reappear in the subsequent examination cycle.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 second Board Result 2026 soon: Here's how to check

What's next?

For successful candidates, clearing the Foundation level is the first definitive step in a rigorous three-tier professional journey. Qualified students are eligible to register for the CMA Intermediate course.

Candidates are advised to complete their Intermediate registration promptly to ensure they meet the cutoff deadlines for the upcoming examination term.

Advertisement

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.
HomeEducationICMAI CMA Foundation Result June 2026 OUT: Check direct link, passing marks, and steps to download scorecard
Advertisement
Read Next Story