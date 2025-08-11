ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June result 2025 LIVE: Certified Management Accountant scorecard to be out TODAY at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June result 2025 LIVE: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India will be announcing the ICMAI June 2025 exam results for Final and Intermediate courses on Monday, August 11, as per the official notification. Students can check their scorecard using the 17-digit registration number.

Students who appeared in these exams can check their scorecard at ICMAI's official website, icmai.in. Although the official website does not mention any exact result date and time but during the announcement of foundation results on July 8, the official notification said that Inter and Final results will be declared latest by August 11, 2025.

Step-by step guide to check ICMAI CMA June result 2025

To check Final and Intermediate scorecard follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI website at icmai.in

Step 2: Select ICMAI CMA June Final or Intermediate exam result link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter login credentials before clicking on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard of the same for future reference.