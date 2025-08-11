ICMAI CMA June result 2025 today: How to check Intermediate and Final scorecard at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA June result 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is set to declare the ICMAI June 2025 exam results for Final and Intermediate courses on Monday, August 11. Students can check their scorecard using the 17-digit registration number.

Students who appeared in these exams can check their scorecard at ICMAI's official website, icmai.in. Although the official website does not mention any exact result date and time but during the announcement of foundation results on July 8, the official notification said that Inter and Final results will be declared latest by August 11, 2025.

How to download ICMAI CMA June result 2025 Follow the steps provided below to check Final and Intermediate scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official ICMAI website at icmai.in

Step 2: Navigate to ICMAI CMA June Final or Intermediate exam result link on the home page.

Step 3: Provide login credentials before clicking on submit.

Step 4: Check and download result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website of ICMAI.

Once the results are declared, the Institute will open the result verification window. Candidates will be able to apply for scorecard verification within 30 days of announcement of result by paying a stipulated fee. In case there is an increase in the score, the amount will be refunded.

This year, the institute administered the CMA examinations from June 11 to June 17. The final course examinations were conducted in first shift between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM while the intermediate course examination was conducted in second shift between 2:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

In the June 2025 Foundation Examination, Riya Poddar from Howrah secured the top rank followed by Akshat Agarwal of Surat who obtained the second position. Mohit Das of Visakhapatnam and Bhavya Agarwal of Beawar jointly shared the third spot.