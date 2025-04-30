ICSE board result 2025 LIVE: CISCE to declare scores shortly at www.cisce.org, DIRECT link here

ICSE board result 2025 LIVE: The results for ISC and ICSE exams will be declared on April 30 at 11am. Students can access their scores on www.cisce.org with their UID and Index Number.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated30 Apr 2025, 10:12 AM IST
ICSE board result 2025 LIVE: Scores to be out shortly.

ICSE board result 2025 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of the ISC and ICSE board exam on Wednesday, April 30. The scores for Class 10th and Class 12th board examination will be out by 11am, according to a statement from the Council.

ICSE Result 2025: Official website

Students can check the ICSE, ISC 2025 results by visiting the official website: www.cisce.org.

ICSE Result 2025: Required credentials

After the ICSE and ISC results are released, students can download the scores from the official website using the required login credentials, such as UID & Index Number.

 

How to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board results?

  • Visit the official website of CISCE: www.cisce.org.
  • Select ICSE board exam results 2024 or ISC board exam results 2024 on the homepage.
  • Students will now be required to choose course code as ICSE/ISC.
  • Add in login credentials like Unique ID, Index Number and Captcha.
  • Select submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Cross-check all the details.
  • Download the result for future reference.

 

ISC, ICSE Result 2025: Passing percentage

To pass the ICSE and ISC exams, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent overall and 35 per cent subject-wise.

How many students attempted ICSE examination?

More than one lakh students appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams in December 2024.

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM IST

