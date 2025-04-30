ICSE board result 2025 LIVE: CISCE to declare scores shortly at www.cisce.org, DIRECT link here

ICSE board result 2025 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of the ISC and ICSE board exam on Wednesday, April 30. The scores for Class 10th and Class 12th board examination will be out by 11am, according to a statement from the Council.
Students can check the ICSE, ISC 2025 results by visiting the official website: www.cisce.org.
After the ICSE and ISC results are released, students can download the scores from the official website using the required login credentials, such as UID & Index Number.
To pass the ICSE and ISC exams, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent overall and 35 per cent subject-wise.
More than one lakh students appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams in December 2024.