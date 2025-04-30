ICSE board result 2025 LIVE: CISCE to declare scores shortly at www.cisce.org, DIRECT link here

ICSE board result 2025 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of the ISC and ICSE board exam on Wednesday, April 30. The scores for Class 10th and Class 12th board examination will be out by 11am, according to a statement from the Council.

ICSE Result 2025: Official website Students can check the ICSE, ISC 2025 results by visiting the official website: www.cisce.org.

ICSE Result 2025: Required credentials After the ICSE and ISC results are released, students can download the scores from the official website using the required login credentials, such as UID & Index Number.

How to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board results? Visit the official website of CISCE: www.cisce.org.

Select ICSE board exam results 2024 or ISC board exam results 2024 on the homepage.

Students will now be required to choose course code as ICSE/ISC.

Add in login credentials like Unique ID, Index Number and Captcha.

Select submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check all the details.

Download the result for future reference.

ISC, ICSE Result 2025: Passing percentage To pass the ICSE and ISC exams, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent overall and 35 per cent subject-wise.

