The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the schedule for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2023. The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held from 27 February and ISC Class 12 will be held from 13 February. The date sheet for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2023 has been released on the CISCE official website, cisce.org.

