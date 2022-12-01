ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 date sheet out at cisce.org: Check full schedule for board exams 20232 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- The CISCE has announced the date sheets for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2023
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the schedule for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2023. The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held from 27 February and ISC Class 12 will be held from 13 February. The date sheet for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2023 has been released on the CISCE official website, cisce.org.
The ISC Class 12 board exam will start from 13 February and continue till 31 March. The ISC board exam would begin from 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. Three hours would be given for every exam during the ISC Class 12 board exams. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exam result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.
ICSE Class 10 date sheet direct link here
ISC Class 12 date sheet direct link here
Monday, February 27: English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1
Wednesday, March 1: Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2
Friday, March 3: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
Monday, March 6: History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1
Friday, March 10: Mathematics
Monday, March 13: Geography - H.C.G Paper 2
Friday, March 17: Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1
Monday, March 20: Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2
Tuesday, March 21: Economics (Group II Elective)
Friday, March 24: French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)
Monday, March 27: Hindi
Wednesday, March 29: Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3
Monday, February 13: English - Paper 1 (English Language)
Tuesday, February 14: English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
Thursday, February 16: Commerce
Friday, February 17: Geography
Monday, February 20: Mathematics
Friday, February 24: Economics
Monday, February 27: Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)
Wednesday, March 1: Business Studies
Monday, March 6: Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
Friday, March 10: History
Monday, March 13: Accounts
Wednesday, March 15: Political Science
Friday, March 17: Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
Monday, March 20: Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
Thursday, March 23: Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
Wednesday, March 29: Sociology
Friday, March 31: Environmental Science
Step 1: Visit the CISCE official website: cisce.org
Step 2: To check ISCE Class 10 date sheet, click on ISC (Class XII) Year 2023 Timetable and Instructions on the ‘Notice Board’
Step 3: To check ISC Class 12 date sheet, click on ISC (Class XII) Year 2023 Timetable and Instructions on the ‘Notice Board’
Step 4: Your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheet would be displayed on the screen
