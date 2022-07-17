ICSE Class 10 Results 2022: CISCE to announce marks today at 5 pm; here's how to check and other details2 min read . 06:38 AM IST
- Once the CISCE Class 10th results are declared, students can download it from the board's official website- cisce.org
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Class 10 results today i.e. 17 July at 5 pm.
The board's Secretary Gerry Arathoon made an announcement on Saturday confirming the news about the results.
Apart from the official website, students can also check their Class 10 results on: results.cisce.org, results.nic.in.
Here's how to check ICSE 10th Result 2022
Visit the official websites-- cisce.org
Click on the result link. Select your class
On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information
ICSE 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen
Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references.
Additionally, students can also receive marks via SMS or through Digilocker app.
To get ICSE Results 2022 on your mobile:
ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
The ICSE Class 10 results will be announced with marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday. Students can also collect their ICSE 10th mark sheet from their respective schools.
Students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for rechecking. The rechecking module will be active from July 17 to July 23. Students will have to pay a fee of ₹1000 per paper per subject to avail the facility.
The students who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared, he said.
"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers."
The CISCE class 10 exams concluded on 20 May and that of class 12 on 13 June. The CISCE has conducted the ICSE semester 2 board exams between 25 April and 23 May.