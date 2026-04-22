ICSE Class 10 results 2026: Will the results be declared today? CISCE says ‘no’ — Check official date

No, ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 will not be declared today, April 22, despite the false claim floating on social media platforms.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told Times of India (TOI) dismissed the rumour and said that the board has not made any announcement regarding the ISCE Class 10 result date.
According to the viral message, the ICSE Class 10 Results 2026 were to be declared on Wednesday, April 22, at 3 PM.
This viral notification caused commotion among students.
CISCE officials warned against viral rumour, and advised students to rely only on updates published on the official CISCE websites — results.cisce.org and cisce.org.
A CISCE official also confirmed to TOI Education that the viral information on social media was incorrect. “We are not declaring the results on April 22. The notice being circulated online is not issued by CISCE and should not be considered authentic,” the official said.
The official told TOI that while the exact date has not been finalised yet, the announcement of the ICSE Class 10 result is expected sooner than usual this year.
“It is highly likely that the result may be released earlier this year, possibly in the last week of April 2026,” the official said, noting that the board is in the final stages of processing results.
Currently, there is no official announcement by CISCE on the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time.
Going by the pattern of ICSE results declaration, the board usually announces its Class 10 results in the last week of April or the first week of May.
If the official website experiences heavy traffic and becomes temporarily unresponsive, do not panic. There are two highly reliable, crash-resistant alternatives students can use to access their digital marksheets immediately:
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.