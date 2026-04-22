Subscribe

ICSE Class 10 results 2026: Will the results be declared today? CISCE says ‘no’ — Check official date

CISCE officials warned against viral rumour, and advised students to rely only on updates published on the official CISCE websites — results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated22 Apr 2026, 12:58 PM IST
Students leave the examination centre after writing their Class 10 ICSE exam
Students leave the examination centre after writing their Class 10 ICSE exam(ANI)
AI Quick Read

No, ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 will not be declared today, April 22, despite the false claim floating on social media platforms.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told Times of India (TOI) dismissed the rumour and said that the board has not made any announcement regarding the ISCE Class 10 result date.

What did the viral claim say?

According to the viral message, the ICSE Class 10 Results 2026 were to be declared on Wednesday, April 22, at 3 PM.

Advertisement

This viral notification caused commotion among students.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date: When will marksheet come OUT at results.cbse.nic

CISCE warns against misinformation

CISCE officials warned against viral rumour, and advised students to rely only on updates published on the official CISCE websites — results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

A CISCE official also confirmed to TOI Education that the viral information on social media was incorrect. “We are not declaring the results on April 22. The notice being circulated online is not issued by CISCE and should not be considered authentic,” the official said.

When will the ICSE Class 10 results be announced?

The official told TOI that while the exact date has not been finalised yet, the announcement of the ICSE Class 10 result is expected sooner than usual this year.

“It is highly likely that the result may be released earlier this year, possibly in the last week of April 2026,” the official said, noting that the board is in the final stages of processing results.

Advertisement

Currently, there is no official announcement by CISCE on the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time.

ICSE Class 10 result dates in previous years

Going by the pattern of ICSE results declaration, the board usually announces its Class 10 results in the last week of April or the first week of May.

  • 2025: April 30
  • 2024: May 6

Also Read | UP Board Result 2026: ‘Coming soon’- Can you check result on Digilocker?

ICSE, ISC Class 10 results 2026: Steps to download scorecard from official website

  • Visit the official portal at cisce.org or directly navigate to the results dashboard at results.cisce.org.
  • On the homepage, locate the "Examination" or "Results 2026" section. Choose either "ICSE" (for Class 10) from the drop-down menu.
  • Enter your credentials: Unique ID and Index Number.
  • Carefully type in the Captcha code displayed on the screen to verify you are human.
  • Click on the "Show Result" button. Your detailed scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Click "Print Result" or download it as a PDF for your immediate future reference.

Advertisement
Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 date: When and how to check KSEAB 10th marks memo

ICSE, ISC Class 10 results 2026: Alternative ways to check results

If the official website experiences heavy traffic and becomes temporarily unresponsive, do not panic. There are two highly reliable, crash-resistant alternatives students can use to access their digital marksheets immediately:

  • Via DigiLocker
  • Via UMANG App

Via DigiLocker

  • Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in.
  • Log in using your registered mobile number and OTP
  • Navigate to the "Education" section under "Issued Documents."
  • Search for CISCE
  • Select Class 10 Marksheet
  • Input your Unique ID and Index Number
  • Digital marksheet will be saved to your account.

Via UMANG App

  • Open the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app on your smartphone.
  • Log in or register using your mobile number.
  • Use the search bar to look for "CISCE."
  • Click on the ICSE Result 2026 link.
  • Enter your required credentials to instantly view and download your result.

Advertisement

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeEducationICSE Class 10 results 2026: Will the results be declared today? CISCE says ‘no’ — Check official date
Read Next Story