ICSE Class 10 results 2026: Will the results be declared today? CISCE says ‘no’ — Check official date

No, ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 will not be declared today, April 22, despite the false claim floating on social media platforms.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told Times of India (TOI) dismissed the rumour and said that the board has not made any announcement regarding the ISCE Class 10 result date.
According to the viral message, the ICSE Class 10 Results 2026 were to be declared on Wednesday, April 22, at 3 PM.
This viral notification caused commotion among students.
CISCE officials warned against viral rumour, and advised students to rely only on updates published on the official CISCE websites — results.cisce.org and cisce.org.
A CISCE official also confirmed to TOI Education that the viral information on social media was incorrect. “We are not declaring the results on April 22. The notice being circulated online is not issued by CISCE and should not be considered authentic,” the official said.
The official told TOI that while the exact date has not been finalised yet, the announcement of the ICSE Class 10 result is expected sooner than usual this year.
“It is highly likely that the result may be released earlier this year, possibly in the last week of April 2026,” the official said, noting that the board is in the final stages of processing results.
Currently, there is no official announcement by CISCE on the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time.
Going by the pattern of ICSE results declaration, the board usually announces its Class 10 results in the last week of April or the first week of May.
If the official website experiences heavy traffic and becomes temporarily unresponsive, do not panic. There are two highly reliable, crash-resistant alternatives students can use to access their digital marksheets immediately: