ICSE, ISC 2024 exams: CISCE date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams out on cisce.org

ICSE, ISC exams 2024: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the date sheet for the ICSE i.e. Class 10 and ISC i.e. Class 12 exams 2024. Students can now download the time table from the official website of the CISCE i.e. cisce.org .

The ICSE or the Class 10 exams will begin from 21 February to 28 March while the ISC or the Class 12 exams will be held from 12 February to 2 April. As per the official notification, the results of ICSE, ISC exams will be declared in May 2024.

ICSE CLASS 10 BOARD 2024 EXAM DATE SHEET:

The duration of the exams will be 2 hours and will begin at 11 am, however, exams on 29 Feb, 1, 7, 13, 16, 20, and 28 March will be of 3 hours and the timing of the exams will be from 9 am.

21 February: English language - English Paper 1

23 February: Literature in English - English Paper 2

26 February: History & Civics (H.C.G Paper 1)

28 February: Geography - H.C.G Paper 2

29 February: Art Paper 1 (Still life)

1 March: Second Language: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu.

Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

4 March: Physics (Science Paper 1)

6 March: Economics (Group II Elective)

7 March: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)

11 March: Chemistry - Science Paper 2

13 March: Group II Elective

15 March: Mathematics

16 March: Art Paper 3 (Original composition)

18 March: Biology - Science Paper 3

20 March: Hindi

22 March: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

27 March: Commercial Studies, French (Group II Elective)

28 March: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

ISC CLASS 12 BOARD 2024 EXAM DATE SHEET:

The exam duration will be 3 hours which will begin at 2 pm, however, exams on 17 February, 5, 14, 19, and 28 March will be held at 9 am.

12 February: English - Paper 1 (English Language)

13 February: English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

15 February: Commerce

16 February: Geography/ Electricity and Electronics/ Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

17 February: Art Paper 5

20 February: Mathematics

21 February: Mass Media and Communication/Fashion Designing Paper 1 (Theory)

23 February: Economics/Biotechnology Paper 1 (Theory)

26 February: Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)

28 February: Business Studies

1 March: Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages/Classical languages

4 March: Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

5 March: Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)

7 March: History

11 March: Accounts

13 March: Political Science

14 March: Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person)

15 March: Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)

16 March: Legal Studies

18 March: Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

19 March: Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)- 9 am; Indian Music - Hindustan - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory) - 2 pm

20 March: Sociology

22 March: Physical Education

23 March: Elective English/Hospitality Management

27 March: Psychology

28 March: Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

1 April: Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

3 April: Environmental Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

