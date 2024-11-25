ICSE, ISC board exam date sheet 2025 released at cisce.org: Check complete schedule, timetable

ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025: The Council for the India School of Certificate Examinations released the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Exam 2025 schedule on Monday. Check complete timetable here

Fareha Naaz
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:30 PM IST
ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025: In the official notifications, the Council informed that both ICSE and ISC results will be declared in May 2025.
ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025: In the official notifications, the Council informed that both ICSE and ISC results will be declared in May 2025.

ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025 released: The date sheet for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE on Monday, November 25, 2024. The students who will appear for the examination can download the timetable from the official website at cisce.org.

The Class 10 or ICSE board examinations will commence from February 18 and conclude by March 27, 2025. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board examinations will start from February 13 with Environmental Science exam and will wrap up on April 5 with Art Paper, according to the official schedule.

The candidates who will appear for the upcoming Board exams in 2025 can now refer to the complete date sheet given below.

How to download ICSE, ISC exam date sheet?

Given below are steps to access ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website at cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check date sheet for Class 10 or 12 as required.

Step 3: The ICSE, ISC date sheet 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference.

Students must visit the official website of CISCE for more information.

In the official notifications, the Council informed that both ICSE and ISC results will be declared in May 2025. Other details related to exam day instructions, direction to candidates, use of unfair means during exams, rechecking of answer scripts and more, were also shared in the notice.

Candidates will receive an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper in addition to the time allocated on the timetable for writing the exam. Candidates should to be seated in the Examination Hall/Room half an hour prior to the allocated time of commencement of the exam.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:30 PM IST
