ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: CISCE to announce Class 10, 12 results on THIS date; here's how to check
ICSE, ISC Board Exam results 2024: CISCE to announce ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam results next month. Last year's results were declared on May 13. This year, exams were held from February to March.
ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results soon. Once the results are announced, students can check their Class 10 and 12 scores on results.cisce.org. Although no official dates for the exam results have been released yet, based on past trends, the results are likely to be out in the first or second week of May.