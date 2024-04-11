ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results soon. Once the results are announced, students can check their Class 10 and 12 scores on results.cisce.org. Although no official dates for the exam results have been released yet, based on past trends, the results are likely to be out in the first or second week of May.

Last year, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13.

This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were held from February 21 to March 28, while the ISC exams (Class 12) were held from February 12th to April 2nd. The Class 12 Chemistry exams were rescheduled from February 26 to March 21.

How to check your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exam results 2024:

1. Visit the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org.

2. Go to the results page, and click on ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024.

3. Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter your login credentials like identification number, date of birth, etc.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen and candidates can check their marks in different subjects.

5. The candidates can download the result and may take a printout for future reference.

ICSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023:

In 2023, 98.94 per cent students had passed Class 10 exam while the pass percentage of Class 12 was 96.93 per cent. Girls had performed boys in both the Class10 and Class 12 exams. In Class 10, the pass percentage of girls was 99.21 percent while that of the boys was 98.71 percent. In Class 12, the pass percentage of girls was 98.01 percent while that of the boys was 95.96 percent.

