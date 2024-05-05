Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: CISCE Board to announce 10th, 12th results tomorrow. Check timing

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Livemint

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The students are anxiously waiting for the result of CISCE Board examinations which concluded on March 28 for Class 10 and April 3 for Class 12. Catch LIVE updates here

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates:  The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the 2024 results for ICSE ISC Class 10th and 12th students on May 6. The students are anxiously waiting for the results of the CISCE Board examinations, which concluded on March 28 for Class 10 and April 3 for Class 12. 

In a significant update for students, CISCE Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel said that the board has decided to discontinue the compartment examinations for ICSE and ISC from 2024 onwards.

Catch ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates here

05 May 2024, 10:49:54 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Improvement examinations date

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: As per CISCE notification, the improvement examination will be conducted in July 2024 

05 May 2024, 10:15:24 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Recheck facility

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: The candidates who are not satisfied with their results, can apply for recheck using the menu link “ Public Services" on the CISCE’s website: https://cisce.org

05 May 2024, 09:50:43 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: No compartment examinations

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: CISCE Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel said that the Board has decided to discontinue the compartment examinations for ICSE and ISC from 2024 onwards

05 May 2024, 09:35:04 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check ISC results via Digilocker

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live:

Access the URL at https://results.digilocker.gov.in 

DigiLocker landing page will appear with a designated CISCE section

Click the ISC (Class-XII) button. 

Enter the Index Number and the Date of Birth. 

Click on the submit button 

The result will be displayed on your screen

05 May 2024, 09:05:40 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live:  How to check ICSE results via Digilocker 

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: 

Access the URL at https://results.digilocker.gov.in 

DigiLocker landing page will appear with a designated CISCE section

Click on the ICSE (Class-X) button

Enter the Index Number and the Date of Birth (As per the Admission Card)

Click the submit button

The result will be displayed on your screen

05 May 2024, 08:35:48 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board results

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: 

Go to the official website of CISCE: www.cisce.org. 

Click on ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024 on the homepage 

Select your course code as ICSE/ISC 

Enter your login credentials like Unique ID, Index Number and Captcha 

Click on submit 

The result will now be displayed on the screen 

Cross-check all the details 

Download the result and take a print for future reference

05 May 2024, 08:11:14 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Documents needed to check the results

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Students can check their results on the official website of CISCE by entering their login credentials, Unique ID and the Index Number mentioned on the hall ticket

05 May 2024, 07:59:42 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check the results

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live:  Students can check their results on the following websites: 

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

05 May 2024, 07:43:42 PM IST

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Results to be OUT on May 6

ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: The results of CISCE Board Class 10th and 12th examinations will be released on May 6. The students, who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website at- cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

