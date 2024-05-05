ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the 2024 results for ICSE ISC Class 10th and 12th students on May 6. The students are anxiously waiting for the results of the CISCE Board examinations, which concluded on March 28 for Class 10 and April 3 for Class 12.
In a significant update for students, CISCE Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel said that the board has decided to discontinue the compartment examinations for ICSE and ISC from 2024 onwards.
Candidates who wish to improve their marks/grade in the same year of the examinations, can take improvement examinations in a maximum of two subjects.
The candidates who are not satisfied with their results, can apply for recheck using the menu link " Public Services" on the CISCE's website: https://cisce.org
CISCE Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel said that the Board has decided to discontinue the compartment examinations for ICSE and ISC from 2024 onwards
How to check ISC (Class-XII) results via DigiLocker:
Access the URL at https://results.digilocker.gov.in
DigiLocker landing page will appear with a designated CISCE section
Click the ISC (Class-XII) button.
Enter the Index Number and the Date of Birth.
Click on the submit button
The result will be displayed on your screen
How to check ICSE (Class-X) results via DigiLocker:
Access the URL at https://results.digilocker.gov.in
DigiLocker landing page will appear with a designated CISCE section
Click on the ICSE (Class-X) button
Enter the Index Number and the Date of Birth (As per the Admission Card)
Click the submit button
The result will be displayed on your screen
How to check results on the official CISCE website:
Go to the official website of CISCE: www.cisce.org.
Click on ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024 on the homepage
Select your course code as ICSE/ISC
Enter your login credentials like Unique ID, Index Number and Captcha
Click on submit
The result will now be displayed on the screen
Cross-check all the details
Download the result and take a print for future reference
Students can check their results on the official website of CISCE by entering their login credentials, Unique ID and the Index Number mentioned on the hall ticket
Students can check their results on the following websites:
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
The results of CISCE Board Class 10th and 12th examinations will be released on May 6. The students, who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website at- cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
