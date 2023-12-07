ICSE, ISC exams 2024: CISCE class 10, 12 date sheet likely this week; how to download and other details here
ICSE, ISC exams 2024: Once the date sheet is announced, students can download it from the official website of the CISCE i.e. cisce.org.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is set to announce the date sheet for the ICSE i.e. Class 10 and ISC i.e. Class 12 exams soon. As per media reports, the date sheet is likely to be announced by this week. Once the date sheet is announced, students can download it from the official website of the CISCE i.e. cisce.org.