ICSE, ISC exams 2024: CISCE class 10, 12 date sheet likely this week; how to download and other details here

 Livemint

ICSE, ISC exams 2024: Once the date sheet is announced, students can download it from the official website of the CISCE i.e. cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC exams 2024: CISCE class 10, 12 date sheet likely this weekPremium
ICSE, ISC exams 2024: CISCE class 10, 12 date sheet likely this week

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is set to announce the date sheet for the ICSE i.e. Class 10 and ISC i.e. Class 12 exams soon. As per media reports, the date sheet is likely to be announced by this week. Once the date sheet is announced, students can download it from the official website of the CISCE i.e. cisce.org.

Last year, the date sheet was announced on 1 December while the ICSE Class 10 exams were held from 27 February-29 March while the ISC Class 12 were conducted from 13 February-31 March.

Though the official dates of the ICSE and ISC 2024 exams is yet to be made, however, as per reports, this year, the ICSE Class 10 exams is likely to be held from 15 February 2024-30 March 2024.

As per CISCE website, “ICSE has been framed and designed as an Examination in general education through the medium of English. The ICSE exams ensures a general education without any diversification of studies as all candidates are required to enter for six subjects, English (Compulsory) and be assessed by the school in Socially Useful Productive Work and Community Service (Compulsory)."

Speaking of the ISC exams, the CISCSE website states, “ISC has been framed and designed as an examination through the medium of English, after a two-year course of studies beyond ICSE or its equivalent. All candidates eligible to appear will be required to enter for English (Compulsory) with three, four or five elective subjects and be assessed by the school in Socially Useful Productive Work and Community Service (Compulsory)."

How to download ICSE and ISC date sheet

Visit CISCE official website i.e. cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Download ICSE date sheet 2024’ or 'Download ISC Date Sheet 2024" 

Your CISCE date sheet will appear on the screen.

Download and verify for further reference.

 

Published: 07 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST
