ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Pass rate above 99%, girls outperform boys — Check Class 10, 12 stats, other figures here

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 on Thursday, 30 April at 11 AM. Over 3.6 lakh students across India and abroad appeared for these exams.

In the ISC examination, over 1 lakh students from 1,553 schools participated, comprising 54,118 boys (52.38%) and 49,198 girls (47.62%). In the ICSE examination, over 2.5 lakh students from 2,957 schools participated, including 137,503 boys (53.15%) and 121,218 girls (46.85%) this year. In both Class 10 and 12 results, pass rate stood above 99%.

ICSE result stats An overall pass percentage of 99.18% was recorded in the ICSE (Class 10) examination.

ICSE gender-wise pass percentage Girls — 99.46%

Boys — 98.93%

The ICSE result statistics indicate that the Western region secured top position with 99.85% pass rate, closely followed by the Southern region at 99.81%.

ISC category-wise performance Scheduled Caste candidates secured a pass percentage of 98.76% In the ICSE (Class X) examination, where 17,536 students participated. Meanwhile 9,466 Scheduled Tribe candidates recorded a pass percentage of 98.07%. A total of 64,825 candidates from Other Backward Classes registered a pass percentage of 99.24%, and 166,894 General Category candidates recorded a pass percentage of 99.26%.

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ISC result stats An overall pass percentage of 99.13% was recorded in the ISC (Class 12) examination. A total of 2,56,590 candidates qualified the exam out of 2.58 lakh students who appeared.

ISC gender-wise pass percentage Girls — 99.48%

Boys – 98.81%

Considering the ISC examination statistics, the Southern region emerged as the best performer with a pass percentage of 99.87%, followed by the Western region at 99.55%.

ISC category-wise performance “In the ISC (Class XII) examination, 5,835 Scheduled Caste candidates achieved a pass percentage of 98.77%, and 3,786 Scheduled Tribe candidates recorded 98.84%. Among 19,191 Other Backward Classes candidates, the pass percentage stood at 99.12%, while 74,504 General Category candidates achieved a pass percentage of 99.17%,” the press release states.

How to download ICSE, ISC scorecards online Steps to check and download ICSE, ISC Result 2026 are given below:

Step 1: Visit CISCE's official website: https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org.

Step 2: For ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 Main Examination Results, select “ICSE', from the dropdown of 'Course` options. To get ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 Main Examination results, select “ISC”.

Step 3: Enter Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA before clicking on Show Result.

Step 4: The user will be directed to result page. To print the results, click on Print button provided on the Results web page.

The board has also provided access to schools to check ICSE and ISC result of all students through the CAREERS portal. Institutions can download the Tabulation Register using the Principal's login credentials.

How to check scorecard at DigiLocker portal The steps to be followed to access results on the DigiLocker Portal are given below:

Step 1: Visit DigiLocker app or website at results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Locate the CISCE section at the DigiLocker Results landing page.

Step 3: For ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 results, click on the “Get Class X Result” link. To access ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 results, click on the “Get Class XII Result” link

Step 4: Enter Index Number, Unique ID, Date of Birth

Step 5: Click on “Submit” to view the result

How to check 10th, 12th scorecard via SMS Open SMS app in your mobile phone.

Type a message in the format:

ICSE: ICSE space 7-digit Unique ID (Example: ICSE 1234567)

ISC: ISC space 7-digit Unique ID (Example: ISC 1234567)

Send this message to 09248082883.