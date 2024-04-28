ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results soon. Once the results are announced, students can check their Class 10 and 12 scores on results.cisce.org. Currently, the official dates for the results is not out yet, however, media reports have stated that the results will likely be out in first week of May. Without mentioning the date, reports have also stated that the reults will be declared during afternoon. Last year in 2023, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13.

This year, the ICSE Class 10 examinations took place from February 21 to March 28, whereas the ISC (Class 12) examinations were conducted from February 12 to April 2. The Class 12 Chemistry examination was rescheduled and held from February 26 to March 21.

How to check your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exam results 2024:

Visit the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org.

Go to the results page, and click on ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024.

Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and enter your login credentials like identification number, date of birth, etc.

The result will now be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout

A look at ICSE Class 10 and ISC 12 results 2023:

In 2023, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 98.94 percent, while for Class 12, it was 96.93 percent. Girls outperformed boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. For Class 10, the pass percentage for girls was 99.21 percent, compared to 98.71 percent for boys. In Class 12, the pass percentage for girls was 98.01 percent, while for boys, it was 95.96 percent.

Expected release date and time for CBSE Class 10, 12 results

Media reports have stated that the CBSE class 10, and 12 results are likely to be out in the first week of May. In 2023, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12th. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.12 per cent while that of Class 12 was 87.33 per cent

