ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: CISCE to announce Class 10, 12 results next month? Know date, time, how to check here
ICSE, ISC Results 2024: CISCE to announce ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results soon. Last year in 2023, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13.
ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results soon. Once the results are announced, students can check their Class 10 and 12 scores on results.cisce.org. Currently, the official dates for the results is not out yet, however, media reports have stated that the results will likely be out in first week of May. Without mentioning the date, reports have also stated that the reults will be declared during afternoon. Last year in 2023, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13.