ICSI CS Result 2023 to be released on August 25; candidates can check results on the official ICSI website.

ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional and Executive program results will be released today, August 25, as per the official announcement by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this date, the results for these programs will be officially declared, and candidates can access them on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

The schedule for the release of results is as follows: the professional program results will be disclosed at 11 am, followed by the executive program results at 2 pm. Upon the release of the results, candidates will have access to a detailed breakdown of their subject-wise marks on the Institute's website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In accordance with the official notice, the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the Institute's website after the results are declared. Candidates can easily download this statement for their reference and record-keeping. It's important to note that physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will not be issued.

For the Professional Programme Examination, the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be dispatched to candidates at the addresses registered with the Institute shortly after the results are announced. In the event that any candidate does not receive the physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of result declaration, they are advised to contact the Institute with their relevant details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To check their results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Locate and click on the "ICSI CS Result 2023" link on the homepage.

Provide the required login details and click "submit."

Your result will be displayed on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}