Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional, CS Executive program results to be declared today

ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional, CS Executive program results to be declared today

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

ICSI CS Result 2023 to be released on August 25; candidates can check results on the official ICSI website.

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date: CS Professional and Executive program results to be released on August 25.

ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional and Executive program results will be released today, August 25, as per the official announcement by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

On this date, the results for these programs will be officially declared, and candidates can access them on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

The schedule for the release of results is as follows: the professional program results will be disclosed at 11 am, followed by the executive program results at 2 pm. Upon the release of the results, candidates will have access to a detailed breakdown of their subject-wise marks on the Institute's website.

In accordance with the official notice, the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the Institute's website after the results are declared. Candidates can easily download this statement for their reference and record-keeping. It's important to note that physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will not be issued.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt to felicitate ISRO chief, 500 scientists involved in Moon mission

For the Professional Programme Examination, the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be dispatched to candidates at the addresses registered with the Institute shortly after the results are announced. In the event that any candidate does not receive the physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of result declaration, they are advised to contact the Institute with their relevant details.

Also read: Telangana: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Warangal

To check their results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Locate and click on the "ICSI CS Result 2023" link on the homepage.

Provide the required login details and click "submit."

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result page and consider keeping a hard copy for future reference.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.