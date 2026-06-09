ICSI CSEET October 2026 exam timetable released at icsi.edu: Check full schedule here

ICSI CSEET October 2026 exam timetable: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the examination schedule for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session.
Aspiring company secretaries can now access the comprehensive timetable on the institute’s official website, icsi.edu, to structure their revision strategies effectively.
According to the official announcement, the entrance test is scheduled to begin on 1 October 2026 and will continue till 6 October 2026.
Transitioning from fully remote proctored formats used in previous years, ICSI CSEET October 2026 will be conducted entirely in an offline, centre-based mode.
The CSEET October 2026 session spans across four primary evaluation papers.
ICSI has structured the timeline with alternating "no examination" days to provide students adequate breathing room between key subjects.
|Date & Day
|Exam Timings
|Subject
|October 1 (Thursday)
|02:30 PM to 05:45 PM
|Business Communication
|October 2 (Friday)
|No Examination
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 3 (Saturday)
|02:30 PM to 05:45 PM
|Fundamentals of Accounting
|October 4 (Sunday)
|No Examination
|Weekly Off
|October 5 (Monday)
|02:30 PM to 05:45 PM
|Economic and Business Environment
|October 6 (Tuesday)
|02:30 PM to 04:45 PM
|Business Laws and Management
According to the new ICSI policy changes, candidates will be granted an additional 15 minutes of dedicated reading time before the writing window begins.
For instance, the papers open at 2:30 PM, but writing commences strictly at 2:45 PM.
The Business Laws and Management paper will be administered in a traditional OMR (Optical Mark Recognition)- based pen-and-paper format, making it slightly shorter than the prior conceptual sessions.
The primary syllabus will focus heavily on foundational corporate aptitude. This includes checking testing domains such as technical grammar proficiency under Business Communication, essential bookkeeping principles under Fundamentals of Accounting, and core micro- and macro-financial indicators under the Economic and Business Environment segment.
Alongside the entrance dates, ICSI has also released the dates for the advanced intermediate and final tiers, as well as the CS Executive and Professional December 2026 sessions, which are set to begin on 21 December 2026.