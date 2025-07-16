ICSI CSEET Result 2025 OUT: Scores declared at icsi.edu, check steps to download marksheet & more here

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July examination results today, July 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the July session exam can view their results on the official website — icsi.edu.

The website will also contain the individual subject-wise break-up of marks and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: Details required to check scores Candidates must have their application number and date of birth to log in to the ICSI website and download the marksheets.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: Steps to check scores Check out the following steps to check the CSEET July result 2025: -

Step 1: Go to the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CSET July 2025 Result’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login details such as ID number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ tab and download the ‘CSEET July 2025’ marksheet. Take a printout for future reference.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: Examination dates ICSI conducted the CS Executive Entrance Test on July 5, 2025, and 7, 2025. To qualify for the exam, candidates must earn a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Notably, ICSI stated that it will not provide candidates with physical copies of the document; instead, candidates are required to download it directly from the official website.

“The result of candidates will be withheld or cancelled if found violating any of the instructions mentioned regarding conduct of CSEET examination. It is to be noted by candidates that no evidence or proof of violation regarding cancelling of the result will be provided to any candidate," ICSI noted.

