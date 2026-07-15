ICSI CSEET result 2026 today: When and how to check e-Result-cum-Marks Statement at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET result 2026: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 results will be released today. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release ICSI CSEET 2026 entrance examination scorecard on 15 July at 2:00 PM. Candidates can check their results at the official ICSI website icsi.edu.

This institute, which has been set up to regulate and develop the profession of Company Secretaries, functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Essential login credentials to check e-Result-cum-Marks Statement include application number and date of birth to access.

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How to download ICSI CSEET result 2026 To check and download subject-wise marks for the entrance examination conducted between 1 and 4 June, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Navigate to 'CSEET June 2026 Result' link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter security code.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Step 6: Download and save the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement, and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The Institute has clarified that it will not release physical copies of the result or marks statement to candidates. The online e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be considered official document which will be required during the subsequent stages of the admission process.

Qualifying criteria To be considered qualified, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in every subject and sucure an overall aggregate of 50% or more. Meritorious candidates will be eligible for next stages of admission process. The shortlisted candidates will proceed to the second stage which is CS Executive Programme. It will be followed by CS Professional Programme, Pre-Membership Training and CS Membership.

The CSEET exam comprised four sections — Business Communication, Fundamentals of Accounting, Economic & Business Environment and Business Laws & Management. For each of these sections, the exam extended for 3 hours except for the last one which was of 2 hours.

Except for Business Laws & Management screening test all other were subjective exams of 100 marks each. The marks allocation between Business Laws and Business Management exam was distributed in 6:4 ratio.

The official website lists following categories as eligible for Company Secretary Executive Programme

CSEET qualified students, who have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) and whose CSEET result is not older than one year

CS Foundation pass students

Graduates and Post-Graduates

ICMAI Final pass students

Students appearing in the final year or final semester of undergraduate programmes of three years’ duration (provisional registration)

ICAI Intermediate pass students

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