The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive result for the exam held in June 2024. Candidates can check it on icsi.edu.
The institute announced the ICSI CS Executive, Professional results 2024 earlier on 25 August. The results, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks are available on icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Professional June result date, time- August 25, 11 am
ICSI CS Executive June result date, time- August 25, 2 pm
How to check ICSI CS Result 2024?
• Go to icsi.edu
• Open the link to view result and select your course
• Enter your login details, submit and check your marks
Note: Keep the following login details ready to check the CS Executive result online-
• Roll number
• Registration number
ICSI Examination
The next ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam will be held from December 21 to 30 and forms for it can be submitted August 26 onwards.
The institute has also announced the names of toppers for the CS Professional and Executive course course examinations-
ICSI CS Professional toppers' list
Old course
Rank 1: ISHIKA SONI
Rank 2: KAJAL PRAMOD TIWARI
Rank 3: SHUBHAM SUNIL CHORDIYA
New course
Rank 1: BHUMIKA SINGH
Rank 2: RAJ SAMIR BHOJANI, HARSHAL CHANDRASHEKHAR KSHIRSAGAR
Rank 3: DIYA DUTTA, PATWARDHAN SONALI VIJAY
The institute informed that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement for ICSI Result 2024 for June exam Executive course candidates will be shared on the website while in the case of the Professional course, a physical copy of the document will be dispatched to the registered addresses of the candidates soon after the declaration of the result. If a candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days, she/he can contact the ICSI at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.
A student who has accessed his/her answer book(s) and wishes to address his/her grievances in respect of any error or inconsistency in evaluation can apply using the prescribed application form along with the requisite fee within 60 days from the date of declaration of result or 15 days from accessing of the answer book(s), whichever is earlier.