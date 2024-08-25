ICSI has declared the CS Executive result for the June 2024 exam. Results and subject-wise marks are available on icsi.edu. The next exams will be held from December 21 to 30, with forms available from August 26.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive result for the exam held in June 2024. Candidates can check it on icsi.edu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The institute announced the ICSI CS Executive, Professional results 2024 earlier on 25 August. The results, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks are available on icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Professional June result date, time- August 25, 11 am {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICSI CS Executive June result date, time- August 25, 2 pm

How to check ICSI CS Result 2024? • Go to icsi.edu

• Open the link to view result and select your course {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• Enter your login details, submit and check your marks

Note: Keep the following login details ready to check the CS Executive result online-

• Roll number {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• Registration number

ICSI Examination The next ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam will be held from December 21 to 30 and forms for it can be submitted August 26 onwards.

The institute has also announced the names of toppers for the CS Professional and Executive course course examinations- {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICSI CS Professional toppers' list Old course

Rank 1: ISHIKA SONI

Rank 2: KAJAL PRAMOD TIWARI {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rank 3: SHUBHAM SUNIL CHORDIYA

New course

Rank 1: BHUMIKA SINGH {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rank 2: RAJ SAMIR BHOJANI, HARSHAL CHANDRASHEKHAR KSHIRSAGAR

Rank 3: DIYA DUTTA, PATWARDHAN SONALI VIJAY

The institute informed that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement for ICSI Result 2024 for June exam Executive course candidates will be shared on the website while in the case of the Professional course, a physical copy of the document will be dispatched to the registered addresses of the candidates soon after the declaration of the result. If a candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days, she/he can contact the ICSI at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}