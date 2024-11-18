ICSI Result 2024 for November CSEET exam OUT at icsi.edu. Steps to check and download marksheet here

ICSI has declared the CSEET result for the November 2024 exam. Results and subject-wise marks are available on icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET result 2024 declared

Updated18 Nov 2024, 12:23 PM IST
ICSI CSEET result 2024 declared for the November 2024 exam. The results, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks are available
ICSI CSEET result 2024 declared for the November 2024 exam. The results, along with candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks are available(Representative Image)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result for the November 2024 exam today, on November 18. The results, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks are available on icsi.edu from 11 am today (November 18).

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted this month on November 9 and November 11, 2024.

Earlier in August, the ICSI declared the CS Executive results for the exam held in June 2024, and the ICSI CS Executive, Professional results 2024 earlier in August 2024.

How to check ICSI CSEET Result 2024?

  • Go to icsi.edu
  • Open the CSEET November 2024 results link to view your results.
  • Enter your login details, submit and check your marks.
  • Download your result and e-marksheet.

Note: Keep the following login details ready to check the CSEET results online.

  • Application number
  • Password

Details About Results

No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the students separately, you must download the results from the online link. Notably, to pass the CSEET exam, students must secure a minimum of 50 per cent combined score from the written test and viva sections.

Each correct answer is awarded one or two marks, with no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions. The maximum attainable score in the exam is 200.

A student who has accessed his/her answer book(s) and wishes to address his/her grievances in respect of any error or inconsistency in evaluation can apply using the prescribed application form along with the requisite fee within 60 days from the date of declaration of result or 15 days from accessing of the answer book(s), whichever is earlier.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 12:23 PM IST
ICSI Result 2024 for November CSEET exam OUT at icsi.edu. Steps to check and download marksheet here

