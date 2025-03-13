The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the admit card for the B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025. The registered candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

The B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 will be conducted on March 16, 2025. The exam will be held in various centres across India in offline mode. The candidates will be required to take out a print out of the admit cards with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 admit card: Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 Admit Card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your login details, such as enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the login details.

Step 5: Check and download the admit card and get a printout for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 The eligibility criteria for the IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 is at least 50% marks in Graduation or Postgraduate degree.

To be eligible for admission to the B.Ed Programme, applicants must have completed NCTE-recognized courses in face-to-face mode.

“ Mere allowing candidates to take Entrance Test would not amount to acceptance of their eligibility for admission to B.Ed. The final admission to the programme shall be subject to their rank in the merit list in the Entrance Test and production of proof of their eligibility at the time of last date of submission of application for admission to B.Ed. programme along with original certificates and programme fee,” IGNOU said on its official website