The last date to fill forms for several programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) January admission 2022 ends today, 15 March.

Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to apply online through the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU charges a non refundable registration fee of ₹200 along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to apply

-Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

-On the homepage, 'click on the Online Admission Link for Online Programmes January 2022 Session(Last date 15th March 2022)'

-Key in your credentials and log in

-Fill the application form, and upload documents.

-Pay your application fees, and click on submit.

-Download the application form, take a print out for further use.

