IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Scores to be out soon - check steps to download marksheet, website, time and more

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to announce the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam result at its official website soon.

Advertisement

The students who participated in the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam can check and download their results at ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam was conducted in two shifts from 10 am - 1 pm and 2 - 5 pm from 12 June and 19 July 2025.

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Steps to download results Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Support’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on the Term-End option.

Step 4: Select your examination and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 6: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Exam date and time The IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam was conducted in two shifts from 10 am - 1 pm and 2 - 5 pm from 12 June and 19 July 2025.

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Website The students who participated in the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam can check and download their results at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: About the varsity Established in 1985, Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. It is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Advertisement