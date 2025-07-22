Subscribe

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Scores to be out soon - check steps to download marksheet, website, time and more

Livemint
Updated22 Jul 2025, 07:14 PM IST
IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Scores to be out soon(HT)

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to announce the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam result at its official website soon.

The students who participated in the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam can check and download their results at ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam was conducted in two shifts from 10 am - 1 pm and 2 - 5 pm from 12 June and 19 July 2025.

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Steps to download results

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Support’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on the Term-End option.

Step 4: Select your examination and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 6: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Exam date and time

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: Website

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result: About the varsity

Established in 1985, Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. It is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

IGNOU has also set up helplines and support centers to assist students with the admission and re-registration processes. For any queries, students can contact the university’s support team through the contact information provided on the respective portals.

 
