National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IGNOU PhD entrance exam result 2021 on Saturday, 2 April.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their IGNOU PhD 2021 results in the official website- ignou.nta.ac.in..

This year around 18,687 candidates registered for IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021-22 including 7,612 general candidates, 4,881 OBC, NCL, 2,649 SC, 1,036 ST, 2,216 general PwD and 293 PwD candidates.

Of the total candidates who registered for the exam, only 9,196 appeared.

NTA conducted the IGNOU PhD entrance exam on 24 February in 30 cities across the country. The PhD exam was conducted offline in CBT mode.

IGNOU PhD 2021 Result: How to check the result

-Go to the official website - ignou.nta.ac.in

-On the homepage, click on the "IGNOU PhD 2021-22 scorecard" link

-Login using application number and password or date of birth

-The IGNOU PhD result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

-Download the result and take a printout for future reference

