Indian universities exhibited signs of decline in performance amid heightened global competition from well-endowed institutions, as per a report released by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) on May 13.

Besides this, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad secured the top rank among the best performing institutes across India while 64 other universities and institutes from India made it to the 2024 edition of the Global 2000 list. IIM Ahmedabad climbed 9 spots to secure 410th rank, at the same time Indian Institute of Science dropped 7 places to sit at 501st position.

The report outlines that India’s increase in research output has not translated to comparable success in higher education. However, giving an insight into the movement across the ranking ladder, it was found that these Indian institutions had mixed results this year, with 33 institutions falling down while 32 moved up at the same time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the Performance of leading Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) across India it was found that Bombay plunged 14 spots and stood at 568th rank. IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur were also among top ten best performers of the year. IIT Madras secured 582nd position by descending 12 spots, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research secured 606th rank as it descended 26 spots.

Also read: QS World University Rankings: IIM Ahmedabad among top 25 for business studies; JNU gets India's top varsity tag The top-ten Indian higher education institutions are: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad -410

Indian Institute of Science -501

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay -568

Indian Institute of Technology Madras -582

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research -606

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi -616

Delhi University -622

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur -704

Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research -798

Punjab University -823 President of the Center for World University Rankings, Dr Nadim Mahassen said, “It is clear that India’s standing in education is under increasing pressure following the rise of higher education systems from around the world."

He added, "While India’s global share in scientific research grew by 24% in the last five years, this has not translated to comparable success in higher education." Nadim Mahassen underscored the importance of additional government investment in education and research. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What performance of higher educational institutions across the world reveals? Considering the global platform, Harvard University secured the top spot for the thirteenth year in a row among the best performing institutes across the world. Besides this, Chinese educational institutions outperformed, 95% of them moving up the ladder backed by heavy investment in research and development.

The top-ten higher education institutions across the globe are: Harvard University (US) MIT (US) Stanford (US) Cambridge (UK) Oxford (UK) Princeton Columbia Pennsylvania Yale Caltech Also read: Indian MBA institutions in Top 100 QS Global Rankings 2024, from IIM Bangalore to IIM Calcutta; Check full list here The report analysis 62 million outcome-based data points to rank universities across the world based on the following four parameters:

Quality of education (25%)

Employability (25%)

Quality of faculty (10%)

Research (40%) As many as 20,966 universities were ranked, and those that made it to the top Global 2000 list include higher education institutions from 94 countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

