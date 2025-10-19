IIM Bangalore Placements: Goldman Sachs to TCS — Who are the top recruiters at the business school this year?

IIM Bangalore Placements: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has completed the ‘Summer Placement 2026’ for the PGP and PGP-BA 2025-27 batch, according to the official website.

According to the announcement, all 601 students who participated in the placement round have successfully secured offers from 137 companies which participated in the placement week, which started from 13 October 2025 and ended on 18 October 2025.

Consulting, Finance, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, General Management, and Analytics were among the diverse domains from which the students have received offers.

“Leading global recruiters shared highly positive feedback on both the students’ performance and the efficiency of the overall process,” said Tapas Ranjan Pati, the head of Career Development Services at IIM Bangalore.

Companies which offered jobs at IIM Bangalore — 1. Consulting firms: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Co., EY Parthenon India, Deloitte, PwC, and Capgemini were among other companies which gave offers to the students in the summer placements.

2. Finance firms: Goldman Sachs, HSBC Bank, Citibank, ICICI Bank, Bank of America, Axis Capital, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Blackstone, Barclays, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Motilal Oswal, WhiteOak Capital, were among the companies which offered jobs to the students during the placement round.

3. IT/Product Management firms: Google, Adobe, Samsung SRI-B, Qualcomm, Apple, Microsoft, Salesforce, and eBay were among the firms which offered jobs to the students during the 2026 summer placement round.

4. FMCG/Retail firms: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Amul, ITC, Coca-Cola Co., Wipro Consumer Care, Dabur, Diageo, Marico, Nestle, Pidilite, Puma, Philip Morris, were among other companies which gave offers to the students in the summer placements.

5. Manufacturing/Infrastructure firms: Tata Steel, Samsung Electronics, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Asian Paints, Castrol India, KPIT, Satyam Auto Components, were among others.

6. Conglomerate offers: Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta, Adani Group, Mahindra Group, and CKA Birla Group.

7. Healthcare and Other firms: Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab, Glenmark Pharma, Zydus Wellness, American Express, Amazon, Jiostar, Flipkart, Myntra, Bharti Airtel, NPCI, Visa, and Tata Play were among the firms which offered jobs to the students during the 2026 summer placement.

According to the website announcement, Management Consulting accounted for 46% of the total offers received by the 601 students who participated in the placement round, compared to 38% last year.

Offers for Investment Banking and E-commerce roles also witnessed an increase, while the Healthcare sector also recorded a 70% increase. IIM Bangalore also said that nearly 30% of the participating organisations were first-time recruiters at one of India's top business schools.