KOLKATA : The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta on Thursday announced that their placement for the 57th batch of students had achieved a record of 100% placement along with a record average salary of ₹34.2 lakh per annum.

The premiere business institute mentioned that more than 190 firms participated in the final placement process held virtually. During the placement drive a total of 465 students participated, receiving 631 offers, the official statement mentioned.

The institute took up a cluster-based system for the drive, where the participating firms were mapped to cohorts that were further mapped to their respective cluster.

The median salary was ₹31 lakh per annum, the statement said.

The consulting sector emerged as the top recruiter, with 49% of offers being raised in the domain. Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY Parthenon and McKinsey & Company were some of the top recruiters in this domain.

Marquee asset management, investment banking, and private equity-venture capital firms made 18% offers, proving the mettle of the institution in the finance domain. Goldman Sachs and Avendus made the highest offers within this cohort, the statement said.

In the general management and marketing domain, 14% of offers were raised. Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Tata Administrative Services were some of the prominent recruiters.

19% of overall offers were rolled out in the product management and operations domains. The top recruiters included Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Paytm, amongst others.

There were several new recruiters including IIFL, Nykaa, Premji Invest, Rothschild, Zomato, and international offers from Emaar and Protiviti.

“I congratulate the students on their satisfying placement that speaks volumes of their capabilities. Profuse thanks to the recruiters for having recognized their talents. My appreciation to the Placement Committee for their superb performance," the institute Director, Prof Uttam Kumar Sarkar, said.

